KABESHA WAS WRONG TO SAY THE STATE CAN BURRY WITHOUT THE FAMILY – Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ)

KABESHA WAS WRONG TO SAY THE STATE CAN BURRY WITHOUT THE FAMILY – EFZ





Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) Board Chairperson, Paul Mususu, has described as “brutal” the statement by Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, that the State could proceed to bury late former President Edgar Lungu without the participation of his family.





Bishop Mususu said government must continue engaging the family, despite the courts ruling that the body be repatriated to Zambia.





Speaking when he featured on Radio Christian Voice’s Chatback program on the topic “Role of the Church in the ECL Burial Impasse,” Bishop Mususu stressed that it would be immoral for the State to proceed with the burial without the family’s involvement.





“Regardless of the court’s judgment on Friday or any other date, dialogue must continue,” said Bishop Mususu.





The Board Chair also expressed sadness over the level of mockery by some Zambians regarding the burial dispute, urging citizens to uphold the nation’s cultural values.





He said that there is need for Zambians to go back to the tradition of respecting the dead and resolving disputes after burial.



Angel Kasabo



Credit: Radio Christian Voice