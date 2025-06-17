KABIMBA CRITICIZES FAILURE TO LEARN FROM THE DEATHS OF PAST PRESIDENTS
By: Sun FM TV Reporter
Economic Front Party leader Wynter Kabimba has criticized successive administrations for failing to learn from the deaths of past Republican Presidents, calling for institutional and constitutional reforms to better handle such national tragedies.
Speaking on Sunday Interview on ZNBC, Mr. Kabimba observed that despite Zambia having experienced multiple transitions due to the passing of sitting or former Heads of State, the country continues to respond with emotion and improvisation instead of relying on a clearly defined framework.
He urged authorities to reflect on past experiences and implement structured reforms to guide the state, political parties, and citizens during periods of national mourning and leadership transition.
Mr. Kabimba also raised concerns about political manipulation overshadowing the mourning period for late former President Edgar Lungu.
He noted that certain actions taken after Mr. Lungu’s passing have misrepresented the former Head of State’s character.
Further criticizing the politicization of funeral arrangements, Mr. Kabimba warned that such conduct undermines the dignity of the presidency and threatens national unity.
Yes we need to come with some good frame work. But situations also differ.Did we ever know that ECL would insist in coming back to active politics amid serious health condition? In fact the constitution is clear but if situations are created then we shall be coming with new frame works again and again.I however, agree with you honourable Kabimba.We must not believe that we shall continue having untimely deaths of our leaders let us say no to this bad spell.The leaders will live on even after retirement.Let us pray for our country and leaders as we improve our health facilities and work on our life styles to prolong lives to normal lifespan.