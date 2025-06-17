KABIMBA CRITICIZES FAILURE TO LEARN FROM THE DEATHS OF PAST PRESIDENTS





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Economic Front Party leader Wynter Kabimba has criticized successive administrations for failing to learn from the deaths of past Republican Presidents, calling for institutional and constitutional reforms to better handle such national tragedies.





Speaking on Sunday Interview on ZNBC, Mr. Kabimba observed that despite Zambia having experienced multiple transitions due to the passing of sitting or former Heads of State, the country continues to respond with emotion and improvisation instead of relying on a clearly defined framework.





He urged authorities to reflect on past experiences and implement structured reforms to guide the state, political parties, and citizens during periods of national mourning and leadership transition.





Mr. Kabimba also raised concerns about political manipulation overshadowing the mourning period for late former President Edgar Lungu.





He noted that certain actions taken after Mr. Lungu’s passing have misrepresented the former Head of State’s character.





Further criticizing the politicization of funeral arrangements, Mr. Kabimba warned that such conduct undermines the dignity of the presidency and threatens national unity.