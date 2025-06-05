Kabimba mourns Lungu



Political stakeholders have expressed sadness at the death of former President EDGAR LUNGU.





Former Justice Minister WYNTER KABIMBA told ZNBC news in an interview that now is a time to unite as a country in mourning Mr. LUNGU.





Mr. KABIMBA says it will not be necessary to politicize the funeral, as everyone must now rally behind the one Zambia, one nation motto and render support to the bereaved family.





And, Beacon of Truth church Senior Pastor JIMMY NG’AMBI has expressed sadness over the passing of the Mr LUNGU describing it as a loss to the nation.





He has appealed to political parties and the nation at large to remain united and peaceful before, during and after the mourning period. – ZNBC