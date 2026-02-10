KABIMBA URGES OPPOSITION TO FOCUS ON IDEAS, NOT PERSONAL ATTACKS





OPPOSITION Economic Front President Wynter Kabimba says opposition political leaders will only become attractive to the electorate when they challenge the ideas and policies of President Hakainde Hichilema, rather than resorting to personal attacks.





Mr. Kabimba has urged opposition leaders to focus on issue-based politics, emphasising that targeting individuals instead of policies does not offer meaningful alternatives to the Zambian people.





He said it is not issue-based politics for the opposition to attack President Hichilema personally instead of critiquing his ideas and policies.





Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Mr. Kabimba said opposition leaders who want to unseat the President are failing to provide viable alternatives to address the challenges facing Zambians.





“These ideas that people say the President is pursuing are not helping Zambians who are seeking alternative solutions,” Mr. Kabimba said.





He stressed that the nation will only develop when Zambians are presented with alternative and better ideas that respond to their needs and concerns.



RCV