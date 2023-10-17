Kabulonga Trust School Board Suspends Principle Who Allegedly Undressed Security Guard

BOARD SUSPENDS PRINCIPLE WHO ALLEGEDLY UNDRESSED SECURITY GUARD

KABULONGA Trust School board has finally announced the suspension of institution’s principal Sydney Chilanda who was last week arrested for assaulting, undressing and parading a 27-year old guard before young pupils.

Chilanda has been charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and faces up to five years in jail if found guilty.

Zambia Police Service deputy spokesperson told Danny Mwale Kalemba on Saturday that the police had sufficient evidence to prosecute Chilanda.

Sources within the school have told Kalemba that teachers are happy that the board has now suspended, Chilanda.

“Mr Chilanda has finally been suspended and asked to leave office until the case is concluded, the person he handpicked to act, Mr Peter Chibuye has also been removed and replaced with Mr Timothy Kaira, the source said.

“The board wanted to shield Mr Chilanda but the stories on Kalemba was exposing them so they have decided to act and come clean,” another said.

Kalemba