Opposition PF Kabushi Constituency Vice Chairman Febian Mwanza has appealed to traditional leaders on the Copperbelt to come out and defend Bowman Lusambo from what he called persecution.

Mr. Mwanza said now that it’s clear that the ongoing corruption investigations against Mr. Lusambo have been instigated by President Hakainde Hichilema, it is important that the Chiefs from Lamba Lamb come out and defend their subject.

He said it is regrettable that Lamba Chiefs have chosen to ignore the harassment that the UPND administration is inflicting on Mr. Lusambo, their subject.

He said the silence by the Lamba Chiefs is sending wrong signals that they have neglected their Son who is facing numerous corruption cases.

Mr. Mwanza said the traditional leaders have an obligation to protect the interest of their subjects against pure harassment purely based on political rivalry.

“We saw Luapula Chiefs speaking out loudly when late Dr Chiluba was being persecuted, they spoke out against the harassment of Dr Katebe Kalumba, Ronald Chitotela and very recently, Dr Chitalu Chilufya,” Mr Mwanza stated.

“We also how Chiefs from Eastern Province rose when Rupiah Banda was facing corruption cases and even South Chiefs spoke out each time Hakainde Hichilema in opposition was harassed,” he said.

“Why have the Lamba Chiefs opted to remain silent when one of their most prominent subjects is being mistreated by the UPND regime? They have to start speaking out because as we speak, the Chiefs don’t even know where his son and their grand children are staying now after they were kicked out of their family home.”

Mr. Mwanza stated that Mr. Lusambo enjoyed warm relations with all the Lamba Chiefs especially when he served as Copperbelt Minister.

“When he worked here in Ndola, he was always on hand to assist them. He sacrificed even his own time and financial resources to meet sown of their personal needs and if is unfair that they can now play a blind eye what he is going through.”

He added, “all those Chiefs have benefited from Mr. Lusambo’s generosity and it it’s only fair that they speak out and condemned the harassment he is being subjected to because what is going on now is not a fight against corruption but harassment of political rivals.”

“President Hichilema told the whole world that he doesn’t believe that Hon. Lusambo can build a house valued at US$150,000, so as far as the Head of State is concerned, Hon. Lusambo is guilty even before he faces trial, now this is political harassment and the Chiefs have to speak out and call it for what it is,” he said.