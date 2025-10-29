KABWE COURT HANDS DOWN 1 YEAR SENTENCE ON BOWMAN Lusambo FOR UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY
The vocal opposition politician stopped to buy a pie at a restaurant in Kabwe on his way to Lusaka when supporters surrounded him and later got arrested for unlawful assembly.
Supporters cheer after seeing the bulldozer leave the courthouse this afternoon.
Crown TV’s Anna Mwila
Hakainde has totally lost it. We really need to see what criteria the SDA use to appoint elders. These draconian methods are synonymous to Freemasonry. How bitter and twisted can a person get? Even some of us that did not like Lusambo or PF are shaking our heads in disbelief. Even the devil is shocked that a human being can be more evil than him.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.