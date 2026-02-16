🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Kabwe Defections Signal Early Movement in The “No By-Election Window”



Five Patriotic Front (PF) councillors in Kabwe have resigned from the former ruling party and declared allegiance to the governing United Party for National Development (UPND), in one of the first notable political switches since Zambia entered the 180-day period in which by-elections are no longer triggered.





The councillors, drawn from multiple wards in Kabwe Central and Bwacha constituencies, cited internal hostility and disagreements within PF structures, including disputes over the treatment of their area Member of Parliament, Sydney Mushanga.





Those named include Sam Mhone (Ngungu), Watson Mwale (Chamanimani), Kayombo Mihova (Muwowo West), Moses Mumba (Muwowo), and Austine Kunda (Luansanse).





At a media briefing, representatives of the group said their decision was influenced by what they described as visible development under the UPND, and they have endorsed President Hakainde Hichilema as their sole presidential candidate ahead of the August general election.





PF’s acting Bwacha constituency leadership further claimed that dozens of ward and constituency officials were also disengaging from the party.



📷: For illustration purposes only



© The People’s Brief | Goran Handya