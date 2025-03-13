KABWE WARRIORS ANNOUNCE DEPARTURE OF CEO CHARLES CHAKATAZYA, INTERIM REPLACEMENTS APPOINTED



KABWE Warriors Football Club has officially announced the departure of Chief Executive Officer Charles Chakatazya, who leaves the club after four years of service. The decision, reached through a mutual separation agreement, was confirmed following a meeting of the Mutale Ng’andu-led Executive Committee earlier today.



Chakatazya took charge of Kabwe Warriors during a crucial period and played a key role in the club’s administrative and strategic growth. Under his leadership, the club witnessed significant developments, including improved financial management, better player recruitment policies, and enhanced community engagement. His tenure also saw Kabwe Warriors maintain their competitive status in the MTN Super League while striving for greater domestic and continental achievements.





While the club has not disclosed specific reasons for his departure, sources within the football community suggest that Chakatazya may be exploring new opportunities within the sports management sector. Kabwe Warriors expressed their gratitude for his contributions, stating:



“Kabwe Warriors Football Club would like to thank Mr. Chakatazya for his great and invaluable services rendered to the club. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”





In response to Chakatazya’s exit, the club has swiftly moved to fill the leadership gap. Mr. Chilombo Chabwe, who has been serving as Team Manager, has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer. His experience in club administration and operations makes him a suitable choice to maintain stability during this transition period.



Additionally, former Kabwe Warriors player Jimmy Ndhlovu has been named Acting Team Manager for the senior team. Ndhlovu, who enjoyed a notable career as a striker, is expected to bring his on-field experience and leadership skills to the role, ensuring continuity in team management.





The departure of Chakatazya marks a new chapter for Kabwe Warriors as they navigate the remainder of the 2024/25 season. The club, which enjoys a rich history in Zambian football, will be looking to maintain momentum under the interim leadership while possibly seeking a permanent CEO in the coming months.





Fans and stakeholders will be keen to see how these changes impact the club’s operations, player performances, and future ambitions. The Kabwe-based side remains one of Zambia’s most beloved football institutions, and stability at the executive level will be crucial in sustaining its success.





As more details emerge, Kabwe Warriors supporters will undoubtedly continue rallying behind the team, eager for further developments and continued progress.



Zed Sport