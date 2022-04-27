Kachasu paid for my education – John Mwenda

He wrote;

In as much as we know that kachasu is illegal, many previous regimes knew there is such act in many compounds, but they didn’t take that inhuman action because they knew that most families are surviving through selling kachasu. A wise government must be able to see both sides of a coin, than appeasing the few individuals that they are proactive meanwhile the people who voted for them (widows) continue to suffer.



I also want to mention that this is the kind business that my mother is doing. She managed to pay for 30% school fees at the University of Zambia through the same kachasu and now am a proud graduate without employment, I have tried to apply to every job openings to no avail. At the moment kachasu has been the source of my income for my family, i never wanted my mother to continue in this trajectory but unemployment begets the act to continue.



The same kachasu is now paying for my younger sister at CHRESO UNIVERSITY were she is doing nursing in her sophomore year.

We know that this is illegal, my advice to this government is to act proactive and at the same time provide alternatives.

This is One Zambia one nation, also the poor should be considered to be part of this great nation.

JOHN MWENDA