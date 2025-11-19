KAFWAYA CONDEMNS “INHUMANE” TREATMENT OF GIVEN LUBINDA

Lunte Member of Parliament writes:::



I AM SAD FOR GIVEN LUBINDA



The PF Acting President has been subjected to inhumane and degrading treatment today.



Those who abducted him, took him to unknown place, locked him up, tortured him, and did proceeded to do whatever they did have broken the law in broad daylight.





These individuals are suspected criminals and must be treated as such.



As I firmly condemn the actions of these suspected perpetrators, I equally call upon the Zambia Police to act decisively and arrest all those involved, including their sponsors.





From the quick police response in Chingola following the stoning incident, we know that the police have the capacity to swing into action.





Now that social media is awash with clear video footage of the abduction of Given Lubinda just as it was with the stoning incident the same investigative tactics deployed in Chingola should be applied here.





We remain hopeful that, one day soon, Zambia will be a country free from political violence.



Restoring EVERYTHING PATRIOTIC.

MK19.11.2025