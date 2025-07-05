KAFWAYA DISMISSES UPND’S POSITIVE SELF-ASSESSMENT AS SHOCKING



…as the Lunte MP slams the 2025 unbalanced supplementary budget





Lusaka, July 5th 2025 (SmartEagles)



Lunte Member of Parliament Hon. Mutotwe Kafwaya has expressed shock and disappointment at the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) over its self-assessment of its performance during the past four years in power.





Speaking at a press briefing Friday, Hon. Kafwaya questioned how the UPND could claim improvements in the cost of living when, in reality, Zambians are facing more economic hardship than ever before.





He argued that the government’s tax system unfairly burdens the poor, pointing to the recently approved K33.6 billion supplementary budget for 2025, which includes additional taxes.





Hon. Kafwaya also criticized the government for importing grain contaminated with aflatoxin and selling maize from strategic reserves, questioning its commitment to food security.





“The more they celebrate their so-called successes, the more I am surprised. Many of the projects President Hichilema is now commissioning were actually initiated by the late President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, yet the current administration claims them as its own,” he said.





He further noted that 44 percent of the proposed supplementary budget will be financed through borrowing on a non-concessional basis at an interest rate of 13 percent, which he described as equivalent to a Eurobond.





He argued that such borrowing contradicts Zambia’s agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and warned that the debt, denominated in dollars with no grace period, would further strain the economy.



“None of the three Eurobonds contracted under the Patriotic Front had such high interest rates,” Hon. Kafwaya emphasized.





He also questioned the credibility of the supplementary budget figures, stating that the heads to be supplemented only amount to K25 billion, while the revenue projection of K10.99 billion is misleading.





Despite these concerns, he acknowledged that the budget would likely pass in Parliament due to UPND’s simple majority.





Meanwhile, Hon. Kafwaya expressed concern over President Hakainde Hichilema’s continued failure to appoint a substantive Auditor General following the resignation of Dick Sichembe.





He argued that the current acting officeholder is not qualified, calling on the President to urgently make a permanent appointment to strengthen accountability.



#SmartEagles2025