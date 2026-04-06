KAFWAYA, LUNTE MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT, TELLS HH TO CONSIDER A SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE AS UPND TAKEN OVER





By Current Zambia



Hon. Kafwaya, the Lunte Member of Parliament, has advised President HH to start considering a special purpose vehicle, claiming that the UPND has already been taken over by Patrick Tembo Banda.





Speaking during a media briefing this afternoon, Hon. Kafwaya argued that the PF court case took over three years to conclude, and despite that long period, the party was eventually handed over to Miles Sampa. Based on this precedent, he believes the UPND case could also take a long time before the courts reach a final determination.





He explained that, according to the court’s reasoning in the PF matter, Miles Sampa assumed leadership at a time when there was no functioning management committee. Similarly, Kafwaya claims that Patrick Tembo Banda has taken over the UPND at a time when the party’s leadership mandate had expired.





Hon. Kafwaya added that the Tonse Alliance and other stakeholders are now waiting to see how the court will rule on the matter.