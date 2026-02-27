Kafwaya unhappy with inclusion of Hichilema’s ‘one people’ in national motto, speaker defends

LUNTE member of parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has objected the inclusion of President Hakainde Hichilema’s phrase “One People” alongside Zambia’s long-standing national motto “One Zambia, One Nation,” arguing that the addition alters Kenneth Kaunda’s legacy.



The matter arose in Parliament yesterday during debate on the President’s address on national values, where Kafwaya challenged government references to “One Zambia, One Nation and One People.”



Kafwaya said Zambia officially recognises only the slogan coined by founding president Kaunda, warning that expanding it risks undermining its historical significance.



“The coat of arms carries ‘One Zambia, One Nation.’ Adding ‘One People’ dilutes the legacy of Dr Kaunda,” Kafwaya told the august House.

President Hichilema has repeatedly used the phrase to emphasise unity in diversity under his administration, describing it as a reinforcement of national cohesion.



However, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti dismissed concerns that the inclusion departs from Kaunda’s vision, saying national ideals are not static and can evolve with time.



Mutti said future leaders have a responsibility to build on, rather than merely repeat, the country’s founding principles.

“So if Kaunda’s legacy was ‘One Zambia, One Nation,’ does that mean we cannot improve on it? We can improve on the legacy,” she said.

The speaker added that leadership requires innovation in responding to changing national circumstances.



In remarks that drew laughter in the House, Mutti likened national development to adjusting footwear to suit changing conditions.

“We cannot keep doing things the same way forever. We can’t keep wearing the same shoes whether they are big or small and continue walking in them. If the shoes are too tight, put Vaseline. If the shoes are too big, put toilet tissue or a cloth,” she said.

By Sharon Zulu

Kalemba February 27, 2026