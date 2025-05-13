Kaizer Chiefs set to part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi despite Nedbank Cup triumph



Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly set to part ways with coach Nasreddine Nabi at the end of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season, despite his success in leading the team to a Nedbank Cup victory, ending a decade-long trophy drought.





The decision, as reported by sources like Sunday Times, stems from the club’s dissatisfaction with Nabi’s inconsistent league performance, with Chiefs currently sitting outside the CAF competition qualifying spots and in ninth place in the league standings.





The club’s management believes Nabi has not met broader expectations for reviving the team’s former glory, citing a lack of defensive structure and an underwhelming playing style.