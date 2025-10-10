Kaizer Chiefs to Take On Manchester United in UK Tour

Kaizer Chiefs DDC Side to Face Manchester United in UK Tour

Kaizer Chiefs’ DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) team will take on some of England’s top sides, including Manchester United, during the DDC International Tour set for November and December 2025.

Kaizer Chiefs Rewarded with Prestigious UK Tour

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) and MultiChoice confirmed that the DDC champions will embark on an 11-day United Kingdom tour from 25 November to 7 December 2025.

The trip comes as a reward for winning the 2024/25 DStv Diski Challenge — a first in the club’s history — after accumulating a record 70 points.

In a joint statement, the PSL and MultiChoice said,

“The 2024/25 DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) champions, Kaizer Chiefs, will face English giant Manchester United this coming November as part of the DDC International Tour.”

Facing Manchester United, Leeds United, and QPR

Amakhosi’s reserve side will play three matches during the tour:

Manchester United – 28 November 2025

Leeds United – 2 December 2025

Queens Park Rangers (QPR) U21 – 6 December 2025

The team is scheduled to depart South Africa on 25 November and will be based in Manchester for most of the trip. The tour will conclude in London with the final match against QPR.

Exchange Visits and Premier League Experiences

Beyond the fixtures, the tour includes academy exchange programs with Manchester United and Liverpool, allowing Kaizer Chiefs’ young players and coaching staff to gain international exposure and share best practices.

The players will also attend a Premier League match between Leeds United and Chelsea, as well as visit the Premier League offices in London — experiences designed to provide insight into professional football operations at the highest level.

DDC: A Platform for Growth

Throughout the season, Kaizer Chiefs displayed exceptional consistency and resilience, securing vital points even when key players were on national duty. Their success reflects the club’s growing commitment to youth development and excellence in the DStv Diski Challenge.

The PSL and MultiChoice said the initiative reinforces their shared mission of nurturing young talent and building a sustainable football ecosystem.

“The partnership between the PSL and MultiChoice remains steadfast in its commitment to community development and sporting excellence,” the statement read.