IT’S A DEVILISH GATHERING, BISHOP NG’AMBI DENOUNCES MASONIC EVENT

… As Kalaba demands to know if Freemasonry is now official Govt policy





Praise Christian Centre International ministries founder Bishop Edgar Ng’ambi has denounced the ongoing Freemasonry conference in Livingstone as devilish, saying Zambia needs leaders who will defend Christianity in the same manner former Religious Affairs minister Godfridah Sumaili did.





And Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has asked the UPND government to give a clear position to Zambians if accepting Freemasonry has now become an official government position.





In an interview Daily Revelation yesterday, Bishop Ng’ambi spoke fondly of how Sumaili served as as religious affairs minister in the PF administration of the late former president Edgar Lungu, saying she defended the Christian faith.





Asked if he expected the current leadership to speak out against the freemasonry conference, Bishop Ng’ambi said: “Well, when you deal with leadership you must also follow the patterns they set. When there was LGBTQ whatever, homosexual issues, they were hiding. They were not coming in the forefront until the people began to speak that we will not vote for you.”





On the Freemasonry in leadership circles, Bishop Ng’ambi mentioned the former Finance minister Ronald Penza, adding that: “And of course we hear rumours about this and that, about some of our leaders in the country and so they are there, though they refuse when you



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/masonic-gathering-devilish-bishop-ngambi-as-kalaba-demands-to-know-if-freemasonry-is-now-official-govt-policy/