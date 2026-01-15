KALABA IN FANTASY LAND: CITIZENS FIRST LEADER SPIRALS INTO POLITICAL HALLUCINATIONS





Citizens First president Harry Kalaba appears to have entered full fantasy mode again — blurting out dreams, delusions, and political hallucinations as if they were serious policy proposals.





In his latest outburst, Kalaba declared that the very first thing he would do if elected in 2026 is slash the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) back to a pathetic K1.6 million. He then had the audacity to describe the current K40 million CDF as a “flop.”





This is not policy. This is political self-sabotage.



Kalaba is now openly campaigning against development. He wants to drag communities backward, starve constituencies of resources, and return Zambia to the dark days when MPs begged ministries for boreholes and desks.





Even more ridiculous, Kalaba claims that he achieved more in Bahati with K1.6 million “ancient years ago” than what the UPND government is doing today with K40 million.





This is pure revisionist fantasy.



Under the expanded CDF, constituencies are building schools, clinics, bridges, markets, skills centers, and creating real jobs. Communities are deciding their own priorities for the first time in Zambia’s history. That is progress.





Kalaba, however, wants to reverse it.



He wants to cut development at the knees, cripple local councils, and return power to Lusaka bureaucrats.





If this is what Citizens First stands for, then Zambians can already see the future he is offering — a future of poverty, stagnation, and political daydreaming masquerading as leadership.



Kalaba is not ready for State House. He is busy fighting development itself.