KALABA, MAKEBI, MUNDUBILE A WINNING TICKET?



The Patriotic Front aligned EMV platform online poll results last night confirmed some high-level study conducted some four months ago and seen by KBN TV, suggesting that Harry Kalaba, Makebi Zulu and Brian Mundubile could be a winning ticket if they worked together.





According to Emmanuel Mwamba’s EMV platform, a non PF presidential hopeful, who is also Citizens First President, Harry Kalaba, polled 38.78 percent on a PF dominated platform, while Makebi Zulu, the man seen to be carrying the ECL sympathy vote polled 42.86 percent.





Tonse Alliance Presidential candidate Brian Mundubile came third placed and got 12.24 percent of the tally.





A political analyst who sought anonymity, believes the trio could upset President Hakainde Hichilema if they worked as a team, saying, “delaying the inevitable won’t help any of them.”





An impeccable study seen by KBN TV says the three brings unique traits to the 2026 polls with a moderate Kalaba, regarded as key to the swing vote from those within UPND, those undecided and those unhappy with the return of the PF to power.





Mundubile is regarded as one with the command of PF structures while Makebi Zulu, who stayed with late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu in his final days and defended his legacy in death, is perceived to bring a sympathy vote to the equation.





To unseat President Hakainde Hichilema who commands the power of incumbency, Kalaba, Makebi and Mundubile must consider working together, the report said.



Credit: KBN TV