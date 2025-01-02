Kalaba says he’s the only hope for Zambia



CITIZENS First leader Harry Kalaba has declared himself as the only hope for Zambia ahead of next year’s general election.





In his new year message, Kalaba promised to end the current challenges facing the country such as load shedding and high cost of living as soon as he forms government.





He claimed that the country is currently grappling with lack of employment and business opportunities which he said would be a walk over once he takes over.





The former cabinet minister assured the nation that all the current problems across the country have an expiry date which happens to be next year as the country goes to the polls.





“Just like the notoriously difficult 2024 has come to an end, I want you to know that nothing lasts forever,” he said.



He urged citizens to remain steadfast and anchor their hopes in a better tomorrow which he claimed lied in him.





“With only 17 months remaining before the next election, I want to assure you that hope is on the way,” said Kalaba.



“God being on our side, let’s look to the future with resolve and determination to correct all the errors and redeem ourselves from an apparent lack of leadership that Zambia is currently experiencing.”





Kalaba hopes that 2025 presents citizens with a unique opportunity to rise above partisan interests and put the well being of nation in front by voting for him.





“We must soar higher like an eagle above our obvious collective challenges and dream to once again build a Zambia united in love and brotherhood.”





“Fellow citizens, believe me when I say our nation will heal, Zambia will flourish once again and we will rejoice in the shared prosperity that puts Citizens at the forefront of running national affairs and determining our own destiny,” he claimed.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, January 2, 2025