Kalaba says he’s the only hope for Zambia
CITIZENS First leader Harry Kalaba has declared himself as the only hope for Zambia ahead of next year’s general election.
In his new year message, Kalaba promised to end the current challenges facing the country such as load shedding and high cost of living as soon as he forms government.
He claimed that the country is currently grappling with lack of employment and business opportunities which he said would be a walk over once he takes over.
The former cabinet minister assured the nation that all the current problems across the country have an expiry date which happens to be next year as the country goes to the polls.
“Just like the notoriously difficult 2024 has come to an end, I want you to know that nothing lasts forever,” he said.
He urged citizens to remain steadfast and anchor their hopes in a better tomorrow which he claimed lied in him.
“With only 17 months remaining before the next election, I want to assure you that hope is on the way,” said Kalaba.
“God being on our side, let’s look to the future with resolve and determination to correct all the errors and redeem ourselves from an apparent lack of leadership that Zambia is currently experiencing.”
Kalaba hopes that 2025 presents citizens with a unique opportunity to rise above partisan interests and put the well being of nation in front by voting for him.
“We must soar higher like an eagle above our obvious collective challenges and dream to once again build a Zambia united in love and brotherhood.”
“Fellow citizens, believe me when I say our nation will heal, Zambia will flourish once again and we will rejoice in the shared prosperity that puts Citizens at the forefront of running national affairs and determining our own destiny,” he claimed.
By Catherine Pule
Kalemba, January 2, 2025
Ok another one who makes noise. As I said in the above article suggesting SP is the party that will do a better job.
Have you told us how? No! So all you want is to go to State House and then gloat when you get there?
Is that what you call serving Zambians? Swivelling around in a chair, speaking eloquently? Mr. Kalaba sorry but you dont even have the aptitude to comprehend the issues that revolve around this country given the dismal performance that we saw in you while at the Ministry of Foreign affairs. You have no moral campus given your failure to take a stand with kleptomaniac yet professing to be a christian. While one of your peers in UKA called out Lungu for what he is. And he left. How do you ” jump into bed ” the very man you refused to serve under and called corrupt? Rather hypocritical of you and we dont want to be led by people who dont know who they are. Please go and be a preacher maybe some poor soul can be misled by you.