KALABA TO ABOLISH RESTRICTIVE LAWS AND IMPROVE THE POLITICAL LANDSCAPE





CITIZENS First party President Harry Kalaba says once elected into office in the 2026 general elections, he will abolish restrictive laws and improve the political landscape of the country.





In an interview on ‘Africa Thinks’ program with host Peter Clottey this morning, Mr. Kalaba said the CF Government’s first agenda will be to repeal the Public Order Act and give political parties and individuals the right to meet without any hindrance.





He said it is unacceptable that after 61 years of independence the country is still using colonial laws to govern itself.





“That is an insult to ourselves. CF will allow the citizens to enjoy their freedoms unhindered. People now live in fear and they always ask themselves that if I say this, won’t they come for me in the night. We will give Zambians an opportunity to criticize the President without any consequences,” Mr. Kalaba said.





And Mr. Kalaba said he is running for Presidency not for himself but to give Zambians an opportunity to get back the country in their hands.





“I want to become President not for myself, but for Zambia. Zambia right now is at crossroads, our country is divided and to make progress we need to harmonize all regions in our country. We need to get focused and ensure that we deliver to the people of Zambia that which needs to be delivered,” Mr. Kalaba said.





“We are literally tired of seeing outsiders make it in Zambia when Zambians themselves are failing to make it. We will give Zambians an opportunity to get back the country into their own hands,” the CF leader said.





Meanwhile, Mr. Kalaba said he is the man to watch out for in the upcoming 2026 General elections, having come third in the 2021 elections that ushered the UPND and President Hakainde Hichilema into power.





“I am running for the Office of the President next year 2026, you will recall that I ran for the 2021 general elections. There were 16 competitors and I came third and come 2026, I will be the man to watch out in 2026 and we will be defending what we have been building for the last five years and definitely Zambia is counting on us to deliver leadership that will heal the divide in our country.