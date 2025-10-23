KALABA URGES GOVERNMENT TO STOP MEDIA INTIMIDATION…… saying the only crime KBN TV has committed is to constantly and boldly question the lies and failed promises of the UPND administration.





Lusaka, Oct 23 – We have seen a press statement by the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) advising that the hearing for KBN TV will be next week Thursday, 30th October, 2025.





On this eve of Zambia’s 61st independence anniversary, Citizens First would like to urge the UPND Government to stick to its promises and leave the media, and KBN TV in particular, alone to operate without intimidation.





We are aware that IBA is not acting independently as their name claims, but have been instructed to suspend KBN TV even before the hearing takes place. This goes against UPND’s self praise that they would not close any media like the former regime.





Going into next week’s hearing with instructions from the highest office to pronounce a predetermined verdict before listening to the defence of the media house in question, does not represent the autonomy of IBA, but an institution that has become the latest victim to fall prey to a vicious circle of state capture.





The only crime KBN TV has committed is its professional journalism stance to constantly and boldly question the lies and failed promises of the UPND administration.





We would like to advise the UPND administration that citizens are watching and they should lay their hands off KBN TV and allow the media house to hold them accountable for all the lies and fake promises they told the nation and the injustices they continue to subject the Zambian people to wantonly.





Having read the charges levelled against KBN TV on unsubstantiated claims, and i quote: “During the Programme, the two analysts took turns to comment on the court case of Ms. Maria Zaloumis and her partner, Mr. Nathaniel Barthram. They claimed that Ms. Zaloumis and her husband had their court charge changed from murder to manslaughter because the mother of the

accused is a close ally of President Hakainde Hichilema.” end of quote.





From the above it’s not a secret that the current ECZ Chairperson, who is also a long-term UPND sympathiser, had her daughter arrested as a murder suspect and her case was later changed to manslaughter and subsequently given bail while other citizens continue to be denied bail.





Now, IBA should tell the nation how KBN TV’s analysis of these facts during one of its programmes becomes “Non Compliant to Broadcasting Standards,” as stated in the alleged breaches?





We challenge IBA to be transparent and allow live broadcasting of the KBN TV hearing so that the nation can see and hear for themselves that IBA is indeed independent.





Issued by:

Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First