Kalani Muchima comes to the defense of former minister of local government Garry Nkombo

Kalani shared……

It’s disappointing to see individuals with little to no contribution showing open disrespect toward leaders like Hon Gary Chilala Nkombo.

Moments like this are exactly why many of us are gradually losing interest in politics because those who sacrifice and stand firm often don’t get the respect they deserve in the end.

I still remember the day President Hakainde Hichilema and his family were being teargassed at their residence in 2017.

At that critical moment, only a few had the courage to stand up against that injustice among them Hon Nkombo and Hon Sylvia Masebo. Many others chose to remain silent or watch from a distance.

Now that the struggle has borne fruit, it’s surprising to see some people turn around and insult those who helped make it possible. You cannot enjoy the meal and then disrespect those who prepared it. That kind of disregard is simply unacceptable.