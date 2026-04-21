Kalani Muchima comes to the defense of former minister of local government Garry Nkombo
Kalani shared……
It’s disappointing to see individuals with little to no contribution showing open disrespect toward leaders like Hon Gary Chilala Nkombo.
Moments like this are exactly why many of us are gradually losing interest in politics because those who sacrifice and stand firm often don’t get the respect they deserve in the end.
I still remember the day President Hakainde Hichilema and his family were being teargassed at their residence in 2017.
At that critical moment, only a few had the courage to stand up against that injustice among them Hon Nkombo and Hon Sylvia Masebo. Many others chose to remain silent or watch from a distance.
Now that the struggle has borne fruit, it’s surprising to see some people turn around and insult those who helped make it possible. You cannot enjoy the meal and then disrespect those who prepared it. That kind of disregard is simply unacceptable.
I trust Kalan Muchima. Come rain come sunshine the man won’t change. He is a true friend and truth and the only that can tell off the hupocrits in the UPND.
GN is a true warrior and the only offence he committed to the stone hearted is being a threat to them. They even have shame of isolating the man that fought for them to on office.
Anyways, they won’t be there forever. Mazuba ngunamasandu. Let God answer for him.
Stop creating more problems for Nkombo please. What has happened to Nkombo doesn’t mean his end, it could be the start of his political journey, let him reflect and move on, you never know what God has for him in stock. I congratulate him for being calm and focused under the circumstances he is going through . Where man destroys an innocent person, God builds