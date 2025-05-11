KALOMO FATHER REPEATEDLY DEFILES 10 YEAR OLD BIOLOGICAL DAUGHTER



POLICE in Southern Province have arrested a 39 year old man for allegedly defiling his 10 year old flesh and blood.





The suspect is said to have taken his daughter from her grandparents’ home in B Village on April 18, 2025, to spend the school holidays with him.





But instead of giving her the care and protection every child deserves, he allegedly subjected her to repeated sexual abuse over the following weeks.





The abuse came to light when the girl confided in a female neighbour on May 7, saying her private parts were hurting because her father had been abusing her.



The neighbour immediately reported the matter to police on May 9.





Police officers responded by taking both the girl and suspect into custody with the child being issued with a medical report and taken to hospital for treatment before being moved to a safe house where she is now receiving care.





Southern Province deputy police commissioner Moono Namalongo, who confirmed the arrest said the suspect is in lawful custody and will appear in court soon.





“The Zambia Police Service remains committed to ensuring that all lawbreakers are brought to justice,” said Namalongo.



By Catherine Pule

Kalemba,