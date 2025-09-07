KALU ‘BOOSTS’ CHIPOLOPOLO CAMP



Former FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya visited the Chipolopolo camp in Ndola and urged the boys to deliver a positive result for the nation on Monday.





The 1988 African Footballer of the Year thanked FAZ president Keith Mweemba for opening the door for him to interact with the players





Bwalya has been invited alongside all former FAZ presidents to attend the Morocco game on Monday.





“I would like to thank president Keith Mweemba for inviting me to be at the Levy Mwanawasa. The boys look good and motivated; I shared one or two words with them,” he said.





Bwalya said Morocco presented a good chance for Zambia to showcase its prowess as an African powerhouse.

“Like every Zambian fan I am looking forward to the game tomorrow. If we aspire to get to a good level, tomorrow we have a good chance, we have the ingredients, we have the players we need, we have to beat Morocco. We will use Morocco as the team to beat,” said the man widely known as the Great Kalu.





Bwalya serves as vice chairperson of the FAZ Technical Committee where other greats like Kenneth Malitoli, Patrick Phiri and Daniel Kabwe.





He interacted with the players and technical staff before winding down with an interview with the media.

– FAZ