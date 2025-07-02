KALU, MALITOLI APPOINTED TO FAZ NATIONAL TEAM SUB-COMMITTEE



1st July, 2025



The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has announced members of various standing committees that have seen the inclusion of former Association president Kalusha Bwalya and football legend Kenneth ‘Bubble’ Malitoli in the National Team Technical Sub Committee.





Former FAZ Technical Director Honour Janza will be in the Football Development Committee while the legendary Kenneth ‘Bubble’ Malitoli, Dan Kabwe and Patrick Phiri are in the National Team Technical Sub Committee.





FAZ general secretary Reuben Kamanga says the appointments arose from wider consultations with various stakeholders in the game.





Kamanga says the constituting of the committees was reflective of the expertise of the various candidates appointed.



“Following wider consultations with various football stakeholders, we wish to share the newly constituted committees that will be crucial in steering our football forward. The candidates were thoroughly scrutinised and were deemed the best fit to add value to our game,” says Kamanga.





The Referees Committee will be presided over by the respected duo of ex-referees Gladys Lengwe and Janny Sikazwe as chairperson and deputy chairperson respectively.



Kamanga says the appointments for the remaining committees will be announced in due course.

Below are some of the committees that have been considered so far:





PLAYERS’ STATUS AND TRANSFER COMMITTEE

Mr. Nicholas Katiti Moomba (Chairperson)

Mr. Charles Chakatazya (Vice Chairperson)

Mr. Gabriel Kaunda (Member)

Mr. Emmanuel Chingende (Member)

Col. Siyasai Sikaaswe (Member)





FUTSAL & BEACH FOOTBALL COMMITTEE

Mr. David Simwinga (Chairperson)

Mr. Tarek Mehta (Vice Chairman)

Mr. Philemon Chakoleka (Member)

Mr. Raphael Kanyenda (Member)

Mr. Patrick Kasoka (Member)





FOOTBALL DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

Mr. Patrick Nyirenda (Chairperson)

Mr. Honour Janza (Vice Chairperson)

Mr. Christopher Tembo (Member)

Mr. Davison Mtonga (Member)

Mr. Muyundana Siyanga (Member)

Col. Priscilla Katoba (Member)

Mr. Keith Mweemba (interim)

Mr. Brian Sakulenga (Member)

Prof. Oscar Mwaanga (Member)





COMPETITIONS COMMITTEE

Mr. Mutale Ng’andu Chairperson (interim)

Mr. Gideon Mwenya (Vice Chairperson)

Mr. Walaza Sakala (Member)

Mr. Evaristo Kwalela (Member)

Mr. Rodrick Ng’andu (Member)





REFEREES’ COMMITTEE

Mrs. Gladys Lengwe (Chairperson)

Mr. Janny Sikazwe (Vice Chairperson)

Mr. Mweemba Mujala (Member)

Mr. Romeo Kasengele (Member)

Mr. Charles Miyoba (Member)





NATIONAL TEAM TECHNICAL SUB COMMITTEE

Mr. Keith Mweemba (Chairperson-interim)

Mr. Kalusha Bwalya (Vice Chairperson)

Mr. Chisanga Pule (Member)

Mr. Kenneth Malitoli (Member)

Col. Priscilla Katoba (Member)

Mr. Patrick Phiri (Member)

Mr. Daniel Kabwe (Member)





INFRASTRCTURE DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

Mr. Samuel Mwape (Chairperson)





