Kalusha Bwalya, Chipolopolo coach and players in food poisoning incident in camp in SA

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) wishes to inform its members and stakeholders that Chipolopolo coach Moses Sichone and some members of his team have been ruled out of this afternoon’s FIFA International Friendly Match due to suspected food poisoning.





FAZ General Secretary Machacha Shepande says Technical Committee Vice Chairperson Kalusha Bwalya has remained behind at the hotel with medics attending to him and the affected players and staff.





“We wish to inform our members and stakeholders that our Head Coach Mr. Moses Sichone, Video Analyst Elias Chipota and some players will not participate in the friendly game due to suspected food poisoning,” says Shepande.





“However, the game will go on as scheduled with assistant coach Perry Mutapa taking charge alongside Noel Mwandila, Kennedy Mweene and Joseph Musonda.”





Shepande says some team members have recovered in good time to participate in the game that kicks off at 15h at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.





Shepande has prayed for the quick recovery of the players.

For and on behalf of:



Football Association of Zambia

Nkweto Tembwe

Head of Communications and Media