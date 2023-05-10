KALUSHA BWALYA IS SET TO LEAD ZAMBIA AS THEY HOST BARCELONA.

WHERE WERE YOU WHEN ZAMBIA WON AFCON IN 2012?

AND WHAT MEMORY DOES THIS GAME BRING?

Zambia’s Most Successful Football Player KALUSHA BWALYA to Coach 2012 Winning Legends Against Barcelona Legends according to a report by Journalist Mukwima Timothy Chilala.

On 25th May 2023, the Heroes Stadium in Lusaka will host an exhibition match between Zambia’s 2012 winning legends and Barcelona Legends. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, with legendary Brazilian footballer, Ronaldinho Gaucho, headlining the Barcelona team.

Leading the Zambian team will be their most successful football player ever, Kalusha Bwalya. Bwalya rose to fame in 1988 when he upset Italy in the preliminary round of the Olympics, scoring a hat-trick in the 4-0 shock victory. This performance earned him a transfer to PSV, winners of the European Cup that year, where he played for six seasons and won three championships.

Bwalya also captained the Zambian national team to a berth in the final of the 1994 African Cup of Nations, where they were beaten by Nigeria’s Super Eagles. He continued his playing career in Mexico, except for a brief spell in Abu Dhabi. In 2012, Bwalya was the President of the Football Association of Zambia when the national team won their first-ever prestigious AFCON tournament, beating Ivory Coast on post-match penalties.

Bwalya was nominated as a playing coach of the Zambian national side in 2004 but failed to qualify for the World Cup. After the team’s first-round exit in the 2006 African Cup of Nations, Bwalya resigned from his post as coach. However, in the absence of the then-coach Herve Renard, Bwalya is set to lead the Zambia Legend team against Barcelona.

The Barcelona Legends team will be full of former superstars to ever play the game of football. Fans can expect a memorable match between these two sides, with Bwalya’s leadership and experience set to guide Zambia’s 2012 winning legends to victory against the formidable Barcelona Legends.