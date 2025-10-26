Kamala Harris says she may run for president again

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has said she could run for the White House again in the future.

“I am not done,” Harris told the BBC on Saturday, saying she could “possibly” still be president one day, her strongest suggestion yet that she was considering a third bid for the White House.

“I have lived my entire career as a life of service, and it’s in my bones,” she said.

Harris lost the 2024 election to Donald Trump after President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race just 107 days before Election Day.

In her memoir about her campaign, titled “107 Days,” Harris had signaled that she would not seek high office in the near future, suggesting that changing the system from within isn’t possible.

“I’ll no longer sit in DC in the grandeur of the ceremonial office. I will be with the people, in towns and communities where I can listen to their ideas on how we rebuild trust, empathy, and a government worthy of the ideals of this country,” she wrote.

But Harris told the BBC her young nieces would see a female president “within their lifetime for sure.” Asked if it could be her, she replied, “Possibly.”

Asked about polls that show her as an outsider to win a possible Democratic primary, she replied: “There are all kinds of polls that will tell you a variety of things. I’ve never listened to polls.”

“I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here,” she added.

In the memoir, Harris reflected on Biden’s decision to run for re-election and on his abrupt decision to suspend his campaign and endorse her, calling it “recklessness.”

She wrote that the “stakes were simply too high” to leave it up to Biden to make a “personal decision.”

The book also recounted her decision-making process for choosing a running mate, where she detailed why several prominent Democrats, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, didn’t make the ticket