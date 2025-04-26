KAMANGA DEMYSTIFIES CLAIMS THAT FAZ JOB IS FULL TIME



…as he targets completing job in final term



Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) president Andrew Kamanga has reaffirmed his commitment to driving transformation within Zambian football, citing key reforms, decentralisation efforts and strategic successes as pillars of his leadership.



Speaking on the popular Kenny T One on One Podcast, Kamanga reflected on a tenure defined by system-building and future-focused governance, setting the tone as he seeks re-election at the FAZ elective Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2025 in Kabwe.



“It’s been an exciting journey,” Kamanga said.



“Football has its challenges, but as president, I have always understood my role which is to provide vision, strategic oversight and ensure execution is carried out by the secretariat, led by the General Secretary as CEO (because) my role is non-executive.”



Kamanga explained that his leadership style had prioritized institutional integrity and sustainability, distancing himself from operational control and focusing on reform-driven leadership.



He noted that the first change under his administration was constitutional reform aimed at revamping the electoral structure and introducing provincial football governance.



“Today, football is run across all 10 provinces. We empowered the provincial structures to manage their own AGMs. That decentralisation has been a game-changer; it has helped ensure that FAZ is truly national in nature, and not just centrally driven.”



On the pitch, Kamanga pointed to a clear blueprint: rebuilding from the grassroots.



“Between 2016 and 2021, we invested in grassroots football, supported clubs with equipment and grants. Super League clubs moved from K200,000 to over K1 million in minimum support,” the FAZ boss said.



Despite early struggles with the senior national team including missing three consecutive AFCONs, Kamanga shared Chipolopolo’s comeback to the biggest continental showcase, the U20 Africa Cup victory in 2017, the FIFA U20 World Cup quarterfinal milestone, and a dominant women’s football trajectory culminating in Zambia’s first-ever Women’s World Cup appearance in 2023.



“We have now qualified for two straight AFCONs with the men’s team. All our national teams have qualified for CAF tournaments, and the U17 girls could qualify for the World Cup again this weekend,” Kamanga said, referencing the Copper Princesses’ crucial second leg against Benin in Togo on Saturday.



He described his first term (2016–2021) as a foundation-building phase, and the second term (2021–2025) as “taking the structure up to roof level.”



He now calls on FAZ councillors to complete the structure by supporting a vision for a financially independent, tournament-winning FAZ.



Kamanga also addressed misconceptions surrounding his position.



“Many think the FAZ presidency is a full-time job. It’s not. The secretariat runs day-to-day operations. Our job is strategic, just like a board chair in a company.”



As part of his continued contribution to football and governance, Kamanga revealed plans for an upcoming book focused on the intersection of football and business as a reflection of his experience and passion for building football systems that endure beyond personalities.



SE