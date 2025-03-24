KAMANGA HAS TRANSFORMED WOMEN FOOTBALL THAN ANY OTHER FAZ PRESIDENTS



….under his administration, Copper Queens have gone to the World Cup twice, says Football Historian



Lusaka…. Monday March 24, 2025



Football Historian Daniel Kaoma says incumbent Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) President Andrew Kamanga has transformed Zambia’s women football than any other past FAZ Presidents.





Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix this morning, Kaoma said under Kamanga’s administration, Copper Queens have gone to the Women World Cup twice under coach Bruce Mwape.



He said the Copper Queens have also gone to the Olympics in Japan.





Kaoma explained that under Kamanga’s watch, senior men team have banged eight gold medals while his predecessor Kalusha Bwalya had 7 when he was FAZ President.



He said Kamanga has done well as FAZ President and deserves another term.





“I talked about Keith Mweemba who is the Proprietor of FC Muza and it’s commendable that he has carried the team on his shoulders. Adrian Kashala is the immediate past FAZ GS (General Secretary) and we all know what he has done and he has always associated himself with Nkwazi FC. Emmanuel Munaile started his football career from Mufulira Wonderors and was later poached by Zanaco FC. Mr Hafwiti (Francis) is a football administrator, apart from that, nothing beyond holding a position at FAZ,” said the veteran Sports Journalist.





“Andrew Kamanga has been chairman of Kabwe Warriors and on the corporate world, we know what he has done at Football House. Eight gold medals is not a joke. He brought FIFA President Gianni Infantino to Zambia. Right now there is a place called Technical Center in Chongwe where there will be upto international standards training facilities. Kamanga has rehabilitated stadia across the country.”





He said FAZ has had 16 Presidents and that Kamanga has built a name to himself.



Speaking on the same Programme, Football Analyst Keegan Petama said Kamanga has done well when it comes to corporate partnerships as he is an accomplished businessman of international repute and can easily be trusted .





Petama said previously, the quality of football kits was poor but that under Kamanga’s administration, the quality is up to standard.