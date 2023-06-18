KAMANGA MUST STAY: ZAMBIA HAS QUALIFIED TO THE 2023 AFCON

ELEVEN ELEPHANTS SHOT DEAD IN NDOLA

June 17th, 2023

NDOLA – Before a capacity crowd of more than 45,000 spectators and buoyed by an assurance of more than K 95,000 each if they won the crucial game, the Zambia Men’s National Soccer Team rose to the occassion to beat one of Africa’s most fancied team, the elephants of Ivory Coast.



Under the tutelage of former Chelsea and Israelie National Team Coach, Avram Grant, the boys did not disappoint the thousands of supporters from across the country that filled the serenity of Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola and included the bearer of the good news from Republican President Hakainde Hichilema, Elvis Nkandu.



Before his departure for a global mission of bringing peace between Russia and Ukraine, President Hichilema urged the boys to do the nation pride and that is what they did on a chilly saturday evening of 17th June 2023 to see them qualify to the delayed 2023 continental soccer showpiece by humbling the highly rated Ivorian team 3 – 0.



With so much pressure from the frontline led by Leicester City striker Patson Daka and his Rangers Counterpart Fashion Sakala as well as the Stophila Sunzu marshalled backline,the Avram Grant led team got the first lead through own goal scored by Serge Aurier in 30 minutes.

The goal sent the rafters of the mighty Levy Mwanawasa Stadium vibrating as the fans who had filled up the stadium as early as 10:00hrs for a 15:00hrs match went wild chanting and singing songs of praise of the team that has not tasted Continental football since 2015 having lost out on qualifications on three consecutive times.



As if that was not enough and to challenge the assumption that they can’t score their own, the frontline caught the Ivorian defence marshalled by Manchester United defender Eric Bailley napping as sensational striker Patson Daka scored his own as if to prove the critics that Leicester’s demotion into the championships was but a temporal set back.



KILINGS KANGWA added the third in the 52 minute to give the Chipolopolo a deserving 3 – 0 lead and guarantee their qualification to the Ivory Coast 2023 Finals topping group H with 12 points followed by Ivory Coast who have already qualified by virtue of being hosts lying in second position with 10 points.



Motivated by the presence of talisman Stophila Sunzu famous for scoring the 2012 winning penalty, the boys sucked the pressure put up by the Ivorians as they tried in vain to score a consolation goal and probably equalise as all their efforts went begging with Power Dynamos stopper Lawrence Mulenga showing why the 2023/2024 CAF Champions league will be very interesting. The roaring crowd gave the prayers extra impetus especially as the introduction of Lameck Banda for Fashion Sakala on the left wing complimented the skillful and speedy Lubambo Musonda on the right wing provided several goalscoring opportunities.

The Chipolopolo’s next and final game is a formality away to the tiny Indian Ocean Island of Comoros in September.

