KAMANGA OUTLINES VISION FOR A FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT FAZ AHEAD OF ELECTIVE GENERAL MEETING



Lusaka… Tuesday April 21, 2025 — As the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) prepares for its highly anticipated Elective General Meeting set for May 9, incumbent president Andrew Kamanga has urged the Zambian football community to reflect on the strides made during his tenure while looking forward to a future of financial independence and professional growth.



In a statement, Mr. Kamanga expressed pride in the progress achieved over the past eight years under his leadership, noting that the journey had been marked not only by accomplishments but also by the establishment of a clear roadmap for the future.



Mr. Kamanga revealed that at the core of his re-election campaign is a bold and forward-thinking strategy titled “Delivering a Financially Sound and Independent FAZ by 2029.”



He explained that the plan was not just a slogan, but a serious commitment to transforming Zambian football into a self-sustaining and professionally managed organization, capable of funding its own development, supporting its clubs, and adequately equipping national teams.



The FAZ president emphasized that the journey toward financial independence had already begun, highlighting increased prize money generated through the national teams’ qualifications to CAF and FIFA competitions.



He stressed that this was a trend he aimed to sustain and expand if given the mandate to continue.



Mr. Kamanga also underscored the importance of diversifying FAZ’s income sources, pointing to ongoing efforts to enhance sponsorship agreements, secure broadcasting rights, and expand sales of KoPa-branded merchandise — measures designed to strengthen the association’s commercial backbone.



Turning to player welfare and club development, Mr. Kamanga said his administration had made it a priority to reform transfer policies to ensure that both provincial clubs and players benefit fairly from local and international transfers, in line with FIFA regulations.



He argued that protecting clubs and empowering players was essential to building a transparent and professional football ecosystem in Zambia.



Additionally, he highlighted the association’s ongoing focus on youth and women’s football, grassroots development, financial literacy for club administrators, and the introduction of insurance schemes for referees, players, and other vulnerable groups within the football community.



Mr. Kamanga also pointed to the crucial role of partnerships, stating that the future of Zambian football depended on collaborations with both public and private sector stakeholders, as well as international bodies like FIFA.



He cited the successful acquisition of grants, equipment, and infrastructure investment — including the long-anticipated FAZ Technical Centre and School of Excellence — as proof of his administration’s ability to deliver.



He concluded by positioning himself as a leader who, over the years, had transitioned from “firefighting” to executing a clear and structured vision for the growth of Zambian football.



He urged the football family to place their trust in his leadership once again, promising to build on the foundation laid and to push Zambian football toward global competitiveness, local sustainability, and financial independence.