KAMANGA SETS THE RECORD STRAIGHT: FAZ PRESIDENCY NOT A FULL-TIME JOB AS HE EYES FINAL TERM COMPLETION



IN a revealing and purpose-driven conversation on the Kenny T One on One Podcast, Football Association of Zambia President Andrew Kamanga shed light on what has truly defined his tenure vision, reform, and legacy-building. With the 2025 FAZ elective Annual General Meeting set for May 9 in Kabwe, Kamanga isn’t just seeking re-election he’s seeking to finish what he started.



Picture this: a man standing at the top of a structure he’s spent nearly a decade building laying brick by brick, policy by policy. Kamanga paints his journey not as one of personal glory, but as the architect of a football system designed to stand long after his presidency.



“It’s been an exciting journey,” Kamanga reflected. “Football has its challenges, but as president, I have always understood my role to provide vision and strategic oversight. Execution is the job of the secretariat, led by the General Secretary as CEO.”



DISMISSING MYTHS, DEFINING LEADERSHIP



There’s a common misconception that the FAZ presidency is a hands-on, full-time job. Kamanga demystified this notion with clarity: “Our job is strategic, just like a board chair in a company. Day-to-day operations are managed by the secretariat.”



It’s this non-executive, reform-centered approach that Kamanga says sets his leadership apart. From the get-go, he zeroed in on transforming governance structures beginning with the constitution itself.



“The first step was constitutional reform,” Kamanga noted. “We introduced provincial governance and empowered local structures to run their own AGMs. This decentralisation made FAZ truly national, not just Lusaka-centric.”



BUILDING FROM THE GROUND UP



If the first term was about laying the foundation, the second term, according to Kamanga, is “taking the structure up to roof level.” The vision? A self-sustaining, performance-driven FAZ.



From the grassroots to global stages, Kamanga recounted the journey with pride:



The resurrection of Chipolopolo, qualifying for two consecutive AFCON tournaments after a string of painful misses.



Zambia’s U20 Africa Cup triumph in 2017.



Reaching the quarterfinals of the FIFA U20 World Cup.



A flourishing women’s program culminating in a historic FIFA Women’s World Cup debut in 2023.



Ongoing hopes with the Copper Princesses eyeing another U17 World Cup qualification.



“Between 2016 and 2021, we focused heavily on grassroots football supporting clubs with grants and equipment. Today, Super League clubs are receiving over K1 million in support, compared to K200,000 before.”



LOOKING AHEAD: A LEGACY IN MOTION



With elections looming, Kamanga isn’t campaigning on promises he’s campaigning on progress. He urges FAZ councillors to help “complete the structure” and build a legacy of financial independence and continental glory.



Not one to rest on laurels, Kamanga also hinted at a post-FAZ project a book capturing the intersection of football and business, inspired by his experiences steering one of Africa’s most complex football institutions.



“This is about systems that last beyond personalities,” he said. “We must think beyond today. That’s how we build enduring success.”



As the sun sets on his second term, Kamanga’s story reads less like a politician’s pitch and more like a builder’s blueprint drawn in sweat, strategy, and the unwavering belief that Zambian football’s best days lie ahead.



Zed Sport