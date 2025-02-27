KAMANGA’S TREBLE PASSPORTS: The Department of National Registration, Passport and Citizenship Investigate FAZ President For Possession Of Multiple Passports





Law enforcement agents in Zambia are investigating FAZ president Andrew Kamanga for possession of multiple passports.





According to information obtained, Kamanga was issued with two passports in a period of six months in 2022 and 2023.



One of the passports was issued on August 04, 2022 and the other on April 14, 2023.





It is believed that the two passports are in addition to the one being held by the Drug Enforcement Commission.



The Zambian law prohibits its citizens from holding two passports that are used simultaneously.





A press query was sent to Kamanga and Home Affairs minister Jack Mwimbu are reproduced below.



QUERY TO MR. KAMANGA



Good afternoon,



My name is, as the email shows, Augustine Mukoka – a journalist.



Kindly attend to the following Press Query.



1. Information obtained suggests you have more than two Zambian passports, a matter that is being investigated by law enforcement agents as it is a criminal offence. I have had an opportunity to view the copies.





QUESTIONS:



a) Is it true you obtained two passports in a space of 6 six months between 2022 & 2023?



b) What was the motivation for you to have two passports?





c) Is there any exceptional reasons that the Citizens and National Registration Board gave that compelled them to issue the two separate documents in the period under review?



d) Or are the copies in my possession an AI generated documents?





e) And are you aware that being in possession of two active passports at the same time is a criminal offence under Zambian laws?





Looking forward to your response.



I thank you,



Augustine N. Mukoka

Journalist





PRESS QUERY TO HON. MWIMBU



Good afternoon Hon. Mwimbu,



My name is Augustine Mukoka, a journalist.



Herein a PRESS QUERY for your attention.



I have information that Mr. Andrew Kamanga, the FAZ president, obtained two passports in six months between 2022 & 2023.





It’s my understanding that this is unlawful and officers in your ministry are conducting investigations.



However, some senior government officials are allegedly believed to be shielding Mr. Kamanga from questioning by investigators.





Are you aware of these developments?



Under what circumstances are citizens permitted to holding two active Zambian passports simultaneously?





I will appreciate your response.



Thank you.



Augustine Mukoka

Journalist