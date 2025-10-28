KAMBWILI AMONG MINISTERS OWING K230, 064 FOR OVERSTAYING IN OFFICE





Republican Vice President Mutale Nalumango has revealed that former minister of information and broadcasting, Chishimba Kambwili is among several former ministers who have not yet repaid funds owed to the Government for overstaying in office following its dissolution in 2016.





Other ministers cited include Fastone Shamenda, Panji Kaunda, and Dawson Kafwaya, bringing the total outstanding debt to K230, 064.





Vice President Nalumango noted that, as of July 2025, 59 ministers who had overstayed in office after the dissolution of Parliament had fully repaid the funds, in accordance with directions from the Constitutional Court.





She added that the matter of non-payment has since been referred to the Office of the Attorney General for appropriate action.





This was during the questions for oral answer session in parliament as the vice president was responding to the question raised by Member of Parliament for Katombola Constituency, Dr. Clement Andeleki.



BY CHANDA MWANGO

Camnet TV