KAMBWILI ARRESTED WHILE IN PRISON CUSTODY
Patriotic Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili has been arrested by the Immigration Department while serving a prison sentence on a different charge.
His lawyer, Kennedy Mambwe has confirmed the arrest, saying it is in connection with his client’s failure to present himself to an immigration officer when he exited the country in 2024.
According to the Zambian Government, Kambwili was scheduled for evacuation to South Africa for medical treatment in 2024 but instead opted to travel to Zimbabwe.
On January 30, 2024, an unidentified Zimbabwean man allegedly presented Kambwili’s passport to an immigration officer at the Chirundu border post.
That same year, Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu disclosed during a press briefing that Kambwili had contravened immigration laws by crossing into Zimbabwe without completing exit formalities, in violation of Section 16(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010.
The Act requires any person exiting the country to appear before an immigration officer for clearance.
Before this arrest, Kambwili was scheduled to be released on October 23, 2025, after serving a five-month prison sentence for making tribal remarks.
With this latest development, he remains in custody until bond is secured.
Diamond TV
Yes the officers are simply doing the right thing. That’s why it’s important to live a clean life. Madness and arrogance are not right things. We are governed by laws. We should respect our laws of Zambia.
Here we go again!
What does Hakainde and his UPND government want to do with
Hon Chishimba Kambwili?
He has served his sentence for Tonga Hate Speech. The man was involved in a Tragic Road Accident in Kasama on way to the Tonga Hate Speech Trial , sustaining life threatening injuries, and losing two Brothers..One can imagine the mental , physical and emotional distress the man is living through.
They still want him convicted for Unlawful Assembly at his home, with two people!
And now this!
And some one talks about Reconciliation.
Scared little men. They really fear this man.
Soldier on Hon Chishimba Kambwili. Your name should and will be on the Ballot next year..They are not sleeping at the thought of this!
Bwafya.
Indeed, here you go again with your madness!. For you, every crime committed by your kith and kin, must be overlooked. This is the rule of law, not of small cheeky men…
Boma ni Boma
The man contravened the law & you expect the long arm of the law not to give him a well deserving hug??!! Nigga please!!!
@Kubeja Badala
The Law enforcement officers had all the time in the world to arrest and charge Hon Chishimba Kambwili with the so called immigration offence.
The Alleged Offence was committed in 2024. Why arrest and charge him now when he is about to be released?
The idea is to keep him in Prison.
Ifimitima Ububi…Kwati Ni Ndoshi.
May they give him Police Bond, or arraign him before the courts so that he can be given Bail.
My Madness my friend is better than the Sanity of those who have lamentably failed to run the country…The only thing they know is Daily sending people to Prison.
Hakainde is too vengeful. ECL should never have forgiven him for committing treason. He should have left him in jail to rot. We will resurrect this case in 2026. And the contribution to the death of Edith Nawakwi as well.
REJECT TRIBALISM, CORRUPTION AND OPPRESSION.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
Ba Indigo, if HH had committed treason, PF would have gladly stringed him by the neck. Fact is, it was a mere traffic offence and he was not even the driver! The magistrate who first heard the case emphatically said there was no treason committed.
By the time the Commonwealth Secretary came on the scene, PF were desperately looking for a way out to save face.
So ba Indigo, it was actually highly vindictive of ECL to lock up his adversary for 127 days under the guise of treason. The PF regime weaponised nolle prosequi under their DPP, Mrs. Siyuni, to torment their political opponents. Messers Mucheleka and Mwaliteta were victims of this injustice. Both were locked up on trumped up charges of aggravated robbery. Mr. Mwaliteta spent over a year in jail before Mrs. Siyuni entered one of her infamous nolle prosequi.
Ba JMC,
What would happen to anyone today if they committed that same “traffic” offence against Hakainde? It surprises me how you think Hakainde is a fair minded person, when he resides over selective justice and oppresses those that do not worship him. Your hatred for PF, a party that we voted out, has clouded your judgement. We need to elevate our expectations of those that lead us. We can not support an oppressive liar as president and be proud.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.
I also sympathize with Chishimba Kambwili. Losing 2 brothers and your health are too traumatic and stressful events in his Family and any Family. I hope the Executive Arm of Government will intervene in the Judiciary Arm of Government, and if that happens, hopefully the same loud Mouths will not turn around and accuse that the Executive is interfering in the Judiciary Arm of Government.