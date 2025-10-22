KAMBWILI ARRESTED WHILE IN PRISON CUSTODY



Patriotic Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili has been arrested by the Immigration Department while serving a prison sentence on a different charge.





His lawyer, Kennedy Mambwe has confirmed the arrest, saying it is in connection with his client’s failure to present himself to an immigration officer when he exited the country in 2024.





According to the Zambian Government, Kambwili was scheduled for evacuation to South Africa for medical treatment in 2024 but instead opted to travel to Zimbabwe.





On January 30, 2024, an unidentified Zimbabwean man allegedly presented Kambwili’s passport to an immigration officer at the Chirundu border post.





That same year, Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu disclosed during a press briefing that Kambwili had contravened immigration laws by crossing into Zimbabwe without completing exit formalities, in violation of Section 16(1) of the Immigration and Deportation Act No. 18 of 2010.





The Act requires any person exiting the country to appear before an immigration officer for clearance.





Before this arrest, Kambwili was scheduled to be released on October 23, 2025, after serving a five-month prison sentence for making tribal remarks.





With this latest development, he remains in custody until bond is secured.



Diamond TV