GOVT MUST COME CLEAN OVER RESCISSION OF SOME DIPLOMATIC RECALLS, CHARGES KAMBWILI

Chishimba Kambwili has demanded that the government should come out clean over information that some diplomatic recalls are being rescinded with regional considerations.

And Kambwili says he will go into Kabwata “where there are plans to harm me” to conduct campaigns for the opposition PF.

Kambwili also said he did not mean to be antagonist towards anyone in his party, taking issue with the use of the word defiant, after he said he will file in his nominations to stand as PF president.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation should come out clean on why some recent recalls have been rescinded, which might seem to portray a picture that other Zambians were more equal than the others.

Well placed sources have told Daily Revelation that the recalls of some diplomats who were recalled with the other over 100 diplomats have been rescinded. Daily Revelation is learning that the recall for the Litunga’s son, Brian, has been rescinded, alongside the other recalls.

“This is in addition to the recent story you carried that the Litunga’s first cousin, Imasiku Mutangelwa has had his diplomatic recall by president Edgar Lungu rescinded by President Hakainde Hichilema. Not too long ago another one from Western Province, Friday Nyambe, was recalled as Ambassador from the Democratic Republic of Congo to be appointed as Intelligence Chief,” sources said. “There is also information that the former vice-president’s son-in-law has had his recall rescinded. Talk to Foreign Affairs as there is information that the recall for press secretary to Ethiopia, Inutu Mupango Mwanza has been rescinded.”

But Kambwili challenged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs not to remain mute over this matter.

“Let the Ministry of Foreign Affairs come out clean and tell us what is going on. What is going on, why should other people’s recalls be rescinded when other people’s recalls are being actualised?” Kambwili said. “And the people of Western Province I think they are only being put into this quagmire because from time immemorial the people from Western Province have not been tribal in terms of voting. Western Province has been a swing Province. They would vote for this party, they would vote for this party, but I don’t know what happened this year that they voted 80 percent for one party.”

He said if the UPND were complaining that most appointments in the previous PF government were going towards the Eastern and Northern provinces, they should not repeat those same mistakes by filling government positions with people from Southern, Western and North Western provinces.

“That is why when I was discouraging tribal voting, regionalism, people called me a tribalist. It simply vindicates me when I said that this kind of voting will end up giving favour to people from a particular region,” he said

Kambwili said it was in the best interest of everyone to have a united Zambia.

“You need a statesman, a person who is fair like Chishimba Kambwili to come and harmonise this and make sure that all regions are represented,” Kambwili claimed. “I am not a tribalist and I will never be a tribalist. What I just want to see is a united Zambia, where if Chishimba Kambwili stands he must receive reasonable votes from Southern Province, he must receive reasonable votes from Northern Province, Western Province and all other provinces.”

Kambwili said what the country needs is to vote in the manner like President Hichilema won, as he received reasonable votes across the country… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/govt-must-come-clean-over-rescission-of-some-diplomatic-recalls/