KAMBWILI MUST RETIRE, HE STANDS FOR NOTHING

By Emmanuel Chilekwa

Dr Chishimba Kambwili has totally lost the logical humanity let alone one to aspire for leadership. And the party thinking of taking him up for a leader is equally lost and does not know a thing.

CK now has made himself a formidable trail of not being truthful, untrustworthy to a point where he knows nothing of what he utters out of his mouth. CK is a man who lives only for the moment.

He rejected the autopsy report on Obed Kasongo claiming it was cooked up. As he said farewell by Obed’s casket, CK said those responsible for his death shall be brought to book.

Now today, CK has the nonsensical guts to tell us that Obed died of malaria. Has CK now become a medical doctor? Videos are all over where he confessed on who killed Obed.

When he was bidding farewell to Obed, so CK meant to say that MALARIA would be brought to book? What is he scared of over this Obed matter?

Or is it that now he has found himself in catch 22 situation because the person purportedly being accused in this murder case happens to be in the boat with him? Does that mean CK has no worries to cover the dirt as long as it concerns one of their own? This is nonsense. Truth must be told.

Well, may be indeed we are dealing with a self confessed lunatic as he said of himself if ever he went back to join PF. The PF welcomed a lunatic and some want this lunatic to run party affairs.

CK, when given power, he loses his logical thinking faculties. Remember how he replied telling citizens to urinate in the Kariba when people complained of incessant load shedding.

Recall how he used to dress down The Post newspaper staffers at his office when he was information Minister. Recall how he looked forward to crushing The Post newspaper. This is a man who enjoys inflicting agony or pain on others so long that serves his interests.

CK, is untrustworthy, a perennial liar and a man devoid of anything called leadership traits. Of course, he’s got a good heart when it comes to giving alms but his tongue and mind don’t seem to operate on a stable, consistent wavelength. Much of what he says are total lies and to a greater extent, has very toxic and divisive language.

It’s about time the PF told CK that he’s an expired cader in politics because he stands for nothing. Whatever he speaks, he doesn’t mean it at all. He can change at any given time.

CK is a flip flopper. He’s a person who runs away from what he creates like he dumped NDC at the last minute. He changes anytime to suit his desires and has no qualms about it.

Should the PF adopt CK as party leader, that will be the end of it because CK is never stable in his way of looking at things. If the PF makes such a mistake, come 2022, they may end up without a candidate because CK can easily be bought off as he stands for nothing. There’s nothing he values.

He would say this and yet he means the exact opposite. You cannot have a leader like that.

CK does not respect the dead or indeed conduct himself himself in a sober manner. Remember how his caders went to spread campaign banners at a memorial service in full view of cameras? Who does that?

The kind of politics CK plays are reminiscent of archaic terror. He has failed to fit in today’s modern politics. He’s out of step. He just needs to retire. He has got not nothing to offer.