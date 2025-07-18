Kambwili requests people’s prayers, lawyer confirms his readiness to serve sentence





FORMER Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili will not appeal his conviction and has decided to serve his five-month prison sentence, his lawyer, Kennedy Mambwe, announced on Thursday.





Mambwe told Kalemba in an interview that Kambwili is “in very high spirits” and has accepted his situation.





“Our client has decided to proceed and serve,” Mambwe said. “He is not appealing.”



The decision follows a ruling by the High Court in Kasama on July 14, 2025, which dismissed Kambwili’s appeal and upheld the sentence imposed on him last year for hate speech.





Kambwili was found guilty of using tribal remarks against the people of Southern Province, in violation of Section 70 (1) of the Penal Code, which prohibits expressing hatred, ridicule, or contempt against individuals based on their tribe or place of origin.





He was initially sentenced in November 2023 by Senior Resident Magistrate Samson Mumba, who stated a custodial sentence was necessary to deter other potential offenders.





Mambwe said he visited Kambwili at the Milima Correctional Facility in Kasama, where he is currently serving his sentence.





“He assured us that he is just okay and emphasised the fact that he still loves Zambians and of course regrets what transpired,” Mambwe said, adding that Kambwili has requested prayers and support from the public.



Kalemba July 18, 2025