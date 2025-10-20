Kambwili set for release on Independence Day after completing five-month sentence!
Patriotic Front Member of Central Committee Chishimba Kambwili is set to be released on 24th October 2025, after completing his five months prison sentence.
Mr Kambwili’s lawyer, Kennedy Mambwe, says his client began serving his sentence on 14th June 2025 and will be released this friday after remission.
Mr Mambwe says his client’s health condition has been bad and his blood pressure has remained high throughout his time in custody, reading above 200 over 120.
The lawyer says they are relieved about the release as it will allow Mr Kambwili to access proper medical facilities and specialist treatment, which he says prison authorities did not adequately provide despite several requests.
-Diamond TV
Welcome home Brother Kambwili. A Heroes Welcome awaits you.
And for us Zambians who have followed your journey, and what you have gone through…the loss of Mutale and Mwamba..
It won’t be time to rest. Take off your gloves.
The people are ready.
And they said he was very sick,at the point of death.
Never listen to these corrupt idiots
Ba Nkuku, why don’t you lead from the front instead of the back? Mr. Kambwili is just coming out of prison and you want him to start new fights? The gentleman is sick and needs rest and medical attention.
It is you, ba Nkuku, to take off your gloves.