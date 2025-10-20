Kambwili set for release on Independence Day after completing five-month sentence!





Patriotic Front Member of Central Committee Chishimba Kambwili is set to be released on 24th October 2025, after completing his five months prison sentence.





Mr Kambwili’s lawyer, Kennedy Mambwe, says his client began serving his sentence on 14th June 2025 and will be released this friday after remission.





Mr Mambwe says his client’s health condition has been bad and his blood pressure has remained high throughout his time in custody, reading above 200 over 120.





The lawyer says they are relieved about the release as it will allow Mr Kambwili to access proper medical facilities and specialist treatment, which he says prison authorities did not adequately provide despite several requests.



-Diamond TV