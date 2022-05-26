Kambwili sweats to fold accusing finger in Obed Kasongo murder case

CHISHIMBA Kambwili this morning sustained a dry mouth and suffered cracked lips as he depleted gallon upon gallon of saliva to recant his accusing statements that Kabushi PF lawmaker Bowman Lusambo was involved in the murder of NDC Lusaka Province youth chairman Obed Kasongo back in 2019.

At the peak of the PF political violence metted out on opposition members, Kasongo was attacked and hacked by ruling party supporters during the Roan Constituency parliamentary by-election in Luanshya on the Copperbelt and died a few days later.

As NDC president at the time, Kambwili ascended every anthill in sight to shout on top of his voice that he had seen Lusambo attacking the deceased NDC member and therefore needed to be arrested.

Kambwili recorded several videos appealing to police to arrest Lusambo not for subjecting his cheeks to painful slaps at parliament in 2017 but for the murder of Kasongo.

Despite Kambwili’s calls, Lusambo was never arrested and on the day of Kasongo’s burial on May 4, 2019, Kambwili wrote;

“We have a lot of ways to bring all those involved in your demise to justice despite the gymnastics currently going on and the failure by police to effect arrests on your known assailants who you personally identified.

If justice won’t happen under the current regime, l assure the bereaved family and the nation at large that it shall come to pass one day…..”

But today, Kambwili who dumped the NDC for PF a few days before the August 12 general election assembled journalists on the green lawns of his Lusaka mansion to swear that as far as he was concerned, Kasongo died of malaria and not a political attack.

Kambwili insisted that if a competent and qualified pathologist had found the cause of Kasongo’s death to be malaria, how would he dispute that when he was just a mere former scrap metal dealer.

The former information minister spat Bemba proverb after Bemba proverb until his mouth was dry white and his lips had cracked in denying ever saying Lusambo was responsible for the murder of Kasongo.

Meanwhile Police has announced that matter involving the death of Kasongo who died after having allegedly been assaulted in Luanshya has been forwarded to the National Prosecution Authority for a possible inquest holding.

“We are urging the Public to exercise restraint corncering this matter as the due process of the law takes its course,” Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga told Kalemba in a statement.

