Kambwili vows to finish off Mundubile



THE PF presidential race has taken a nasty personal turn with acid-mouthed candidate Chishimba Kambwili vowing to “finish” fellow aspirant Brian Mundubile.







In a heated phone conversation between the political leopard and PF Northern Province information publicity secretary Charles Kashishi, Kambwili swore that he would get Mundubile arrested soon.





Kambwili accused the afro-raring Mporokoso Member of Parliament of being a thief who allegedly issued invoices for work that was never done.



The former cabinet minister further alleged that Mundubile was sending surrogates, including Kashishi, to fight his battles.





He boasted that unlike Mundubile, he had never stolen from the people of Zambia.



“If you are supporting a person who lives in glass houses, don’t throw stones. I have all the evidence against Mundubile and his theft. If I say it now, you won’t like it. You should go and tell Mundubile that if he’s fighting me through you, tell him that I will finish him,” he told Kashishi.





“Let’s face it, you will see, Mundubile will be arrested.”



Kambwili said he possessed a thick load of explosive evidence showing Mundubile stealing from his people.





However, when contacted for a comment, Kambwili fled from Kalemba’s call and handed his phone to his grandchildren, who said he was not around.





The grandchildren further told Kalemba that the phone number now belonged to them and was only being used for playing.



“Grandpa is not around, he has given us this one. This is now our phone,” they said.





When Kalemba asked for Kambwili’s purported active number, a gentleman who introduced himself as the son-inlaw got the phone from the kids and assured Kalemba that Kambwili would call back once he was home.





Mundubile also ignored Kalemba’s three calls.



Meanwhile, PF acting president Given Lubinda has also been trading blows with party leaders, having removed Mandevu MP Christopher Shakafuswa and others from their positions.





Lubinda recently lamented on live television that he was the only one funding the PF faction.



In response, Shakafuswa demanded that Lubinda names the projects he has personally funded so far.





On the other hand, Davies Mwila has thrown his weight behind Mundubile’s candidature, while senior party members Jean Kapata, Godfridah Sumaili and others have endorsed Makebi Zulu.





Lubinda has also expelled fellow presidential aspirant Dr Chitalu Chilufya from the party for voting in favour of Bill 7.





But Dr Chilufya dismissed the expulsion, stating that no one had expelled him and declaring that he would soon become PF president.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 31, 2025