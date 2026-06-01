KAMPYONGO DEMANDS ECZ ACTION OVER NOMINATION DAY VIOLENCE



Lusaka. 31 May 2026



Shiwang’andu Tonse Pamodzi Alliance candidate Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has challenged the Electoral Commission of Zambia and law enforcement agencies to act decisively against violence and intimidation witnessed during the filing of nominations.





Reacting to reported attacks on aspiring candidates in several constituencies, Hon. Kampyongo condemned what he described as barbaric conduct that has no place in a democratic society.





He cited incidents involving senior political figures, including Hon. Gary Nkombo, as examples of political intolerance that should never be normalized.





Hon. Kampyongo said candidates should never be physically blocked, harassed, or forced into hiding simply for exercising their constitutional right to contest elections.





“Democracy cannot thrive where fear replaces freedom,” he said.



He further called on police command to restore professionalism and ensure impartial enforcement of the law.





The former minister warned that if electoral violence goes unchecked, Zambia risks sliding into dangerous authoritarian tendencies.





His call was direct to ECZ calling for sanctions and for the commission to ensure lawlessness is eradicated, uphold electoral integrity, and prove that no political party is above the law.



Hon. Kampyongo said this when he featured on KBN TV’s day break breakfast show.