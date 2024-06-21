Kampyongo Questions Government on Hosting AFRICOM Office in Zambia

Lusaka, June 20, 2024 – Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament Hon. Stephen Kampyongo has raised a crucial question to the Zambian government regarding the hosting of the AFRICOM office in Zambia.

This inquiry was directed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation this afternoon, highlighting regional concerns about the presence of the AFRICOM office in the country as highlighted by the Zimbabwean President.

The move has sparked a debate over Zambia’s foreign policy direction and its potential impact on regional stability.

“Is your government in a position to reconsider hosting AFRICOM if you realize during your conversation with other member states that they are equally as concerned as Zimbabwe? They may be quiet but they share the same concerns as Zimbabwe,” asked Hon. Kampyongo.

Last week, Zimbabwe’s President Emerson Mnangagwa sought assistance from Russian President Vladimir Putin to protect Zimbabwe from what he described as Zambia’s increasing alignment with Western interests.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa stated that the West was consolidating their power in Zambia in terms of security and financial assistance.

In his response, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation failed to directly address Hon. Kampyongo’s question. Instead, the Minister diverted the focus to the authenticity of the said video footage of Zimbabwe’s President and his Russian counterpart.

This evasion has not gone unnoticed and has further fueled the controversy, leaving many to question the government’s transparency and commitment to addressing the serious concerns raised by both domestic and regional stakeholders.

“We risk involving ourselves in a discussion based on purely speculations and scenarios. What I expected was the Member to bring factual information that the following member states have raised concern,” the Minister stated.

However, Hon. Kampyongo’s question was based on whether the UPND government is able to reconsider its decision in the event that Zambia discovers its neighboring countries share the same concerns.

As the situation develops, the Zambian government faces a critical decision that could shape its diplomatic relations and regional dynamics in Southern Africa.