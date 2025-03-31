KAMPYONGO REAFFIRMS LOYALTY TO PF, ECL, AND THE LEGACY OF MICHAEL SATA



Lusaka, 31st March 2025



In an exclusive interview with Smart Eagles, Shiwang’andu Member of Parliament, Hon. Stephen Kampyongo, has strongly dismissed rumors suggesting that he is planning to defect to the UPND.



Speaking with unwavering confidence, Hon. Kampyongo described the reports as “baseless and malicious fabrications” aimed at misleading the public and diverting attention from the hunger that has engulfed the country.





“I have seen some desperate little blog trying to push falsehoods that I am crossing to the UPND. Let me make it very clear I am a proud and loyal member of the Patriotic Front. My allegiance remains with our great party and our leader, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, as well as the legacy of our founding father, the late President Michael Chilufya Sata. These false claims are just the work of propaganda peddlers who are afraid of the PF’s never-ending strength,” he said.





The Shiwang’andu lawmaker emphasized that his dedication to serving the people of Shiwang’andu and Zambia through the PF remains firm, adding that no amount of misinformation will shake his resolve.





“I have stood with the Patriotic Front through thick and thin because I believe in its vision, the leadership of President Lungu, and the ideals of our late founding father, President Sata. There is no amount of fake news that will change that. The people of Shiwang’andu and Zambians at large know where I stand. I am PF and will remain PF,” Hon. Kampyongo declared.





He further called on PF members and supporters across the country to ignore the lies being spread by political opportunists and instead focus on strengthening the party ahead of next year’s general elections.





“Let us remain united and steadfast as we prepare for the upcoming general election. The people of Zambia want solutions, not rhetoric.”





Hon. Kampyongo also reminded the ruling party that Zambians are hungry and urged them to concentrate on addressing the economic hardships affecting the nation, including the high cost of living, expensive fuel, and mealie meal.



#SmartEagles