By Larry Mweetwa

KAMUGODI MASTER MIND DESERVES FORGIVENESS AND NOT REVENGE OF EYE FOR AN EYE-LET US LEARN TO FORGIVE





My fellow citizens,



When we mention the name Kamugodi, hearts grow heavy. Many among us still carry the scars of that dark time — some on their bodies, others deep in their hearts. Under Black Apple’s hand, innocent people were punished, brutalized, and left to suffer. Lives were lost. Families were broken.





And today, as we look at leaders like Ba President Lubinda — his face carrying sadness — we are reminded that nature has its own way of catching up with those who do wrong. Justice never forgets.





But listen, my brothers and sisters: ours is not a mission of revenge. We will not answer hatred with hatred. We will not repay pain with pain. Instead, we choose forgiveness — because forgiveness is not weakness, it is strength. Forgiveness is what lifts us above the very darkness that sought to destroy us.





Let me be clear: forgiving does not mean excusing. Those who committed crimes must answer before the law. But for us as a people, we must chart a different course. We must play healthy politics. We must choose peace over violence, love over hate, unity over division.





To the families who lost loved ones, to the victims who still carry scars — we stand with you. Your suffering is not forgotten. It reminds us every day to fight for a better Zambia.





And so, I say this: Kamugodi must never happen again. Not in Lusaka. Not in Mumbwa. Not anywhere in Zambia.





We forgive to free our future. We forgive because we are stronger. We forgive because Zambia belongs to all of US.