KANAYAMA COOPERATIVES RECEIVE OVER K2 MILLION GRANT

Thursday June 8, 2023

The Lusaka City Council – LCC has today handed over a grant Cheque worth K2, 150, 000 to 158 cooperatives in Kanyama Constituency.

The grants handed over are for the first quarter of the 2023 Constituency Development Fund – CDF allocation.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Lusaka’s Kanyama Constituency today, Lusaka District Commissioner Rosa Zulu reminded the beneficiaries that grants are not a compensation of any kind but empowerment to change their lives.

Mrs. Zulu who was represented by Lusaka District Education Board Secretary Ian Miyoba, said the government is concerned with the development of the entire country, hence the increment of the Constituency Development Fund to ensure all empowerment schemes are catered for.

The District Commissioner has since called on all beneficiaries to use the funds for the intended purpose.

Speaking at the same event, Kanyama Member of Parliament Monty Chinkuli called on the beneficiaries to utilise the funds and show people that CDF is a reality.

Mr. Chinkuli added that his office aims to empower as many people as possible so that they can also create jobs for others.

And Lusaka Mayor Ms. Chilando Chitangala who was represented by Garden Park Ward 10 Councillor Gerald Samboko, expressed gratitude over the response from the people who have bought into the idea of forming cooperatives as this will enable them to benefit from the CDF Empowerment schemes.

Ms. Chitangala stated that the beneficiaries should invest the funds in line with their business proposals.

