KANCHIBIYA BACKS CREATION OF CHAMBESHI AND LWITIKILA CONSTITUENCIES



Stakeholders in Kanchibiya Constituency have unanimously resolved to support the creation of two new constituencies–Chambeshi and Lwitikila–following a consultative meeting on constituency delimitation.





Sunday Chilufya Chanda, Member of Parliament for Kanchibiya Constituency, announced that the decision was reached after broad-based consultations and consensus-building engagements involving key stakeholders across the district.





He said participants agreed that the current size and population dynamics of Kanchibiya warranted enhanced representation to improve service delivery, deepen grassroots democracy, and accelerate development.

.





Mr. Chanda stated that while two new constituencies would be created, the district would retain the name Kanchibiya District in order to preserve its identity, heritage and administrative continuity.



He described the resolution as a reflection of the collective voice of the people and expressed sincere gratitude to the traditional leadership for guiding the process from inception to conclusion.



He noted that their wisdom and leadership ensured that deliberations remained peaceful, inclusive and focused on development.





The lawmaker also thanked civil society organisations, the Church, headmen, youth and women’s groups, as well as the general citizenry for what he termed overwhelming and unanimous support.





Their active participation, he said, demonstrated a shared commitment to inclusive governance and equitable development.





Mr. Chanda further explained that the creation of Chambeshi and Lwitikila constituencies would bring government services closer to the people, enhance oversight and representation, and unlock greater opportunities for infrastructure development, youth empowerment, education, health services, and agricultural growth.





He reaffirmed his commitment, as Member of Parliament, to ensuring that the process continues in the spirit of unity and consensus that has characterised engagements so far, adding that the people of Kanchibiya were collectively shaping a stronger and more representative future.