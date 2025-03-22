KANCHIBIYA YOUTHS DEMAND EQUITY IN TEACHER RECRUITMENT



Locals Call for Fairness in Employment Opportunities





Kanchibiya District, 21st March 2025



The youths of Kanchibiya, representing all four chiefdoms, have raised a strong and urgent appeal for fairness in the ongoing teacher recruitment process. They are calling on the government to prioritize local applicants who have been at the heart of developing the district, instead of favoring outsiders.





Speaking on behalf of the youths, Munikashi Ward Councillor Brian Bwalya has expressed deep concern over what he describes as systematic marginalization of local job seekers in Kanchibiya, despite their relentless efforts to contribute to the district’s growth.





Praising Government Efforts but Exposing Local Injustices



Bwalya commended the New Dawn Government under President Hakainde Hichilema for its commitment to decentralization, rural empowerment and job creation. He highlighted major achievements such as the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which has enabled many young people in Kanchibiya to acquire skills through government-sponsored programs.





“The increased CDF has been a game-changer for rural youths, providing them with opportunities to gain qualifications. However, what is deeply disheartening is that these same youths, after working so hard to become qualified, are being sidelined in recruitment processes by selfish individuals who prefer to favor outsiders. This must change!”





Bwalya accused a “cartel” within the system of deliberately working against the President’s vision by prioritizing their relatives and connections over local applicants. He described the situation as a betrayal of the government’s mission to empower rural communities.





“Kanchibiya is a new district that should be benefiting from its own human resource. Yet, year after year, we see our own people left out, forced to watch as outsiders take up opportunities that should rightfully belong to us. This is not just unfair; it is an injustice that cannot be tolerated.”



A Call for Immediate Action



Councillor Bwalya has issued a stern call to the Ministry of Education to take immediate corrective measures and ensure that recruitment processes reflect the principles of fairness and equity.





“President Hichilema promised to create jobs for all Zambians and Kanchibiya was part of that promise. We demand that this vision be upheld. The recruitment process must be transparent and local people must not be treated as second-class citizens in their own land!”



He further challenged the Kanchibiya Member of Parliament, the District Commissioner and the Council Chairperson to take an active role in monitoring and correcting recruitment malpractices.





“This is not the first time we have witnessed this kind of exclusion. It is high time our district leaders took a stand and ensured that employment opportunities benefit the very people who have worked hard to develop this district.”





Standing for Justice and Sustainable Development



Bwalya reaffirmed his support for President Hichilema’s developmental agenda, citing the government’s significant progress in areas such as free education, rural empowerment and decentralized governance. However, he emphasized that true progress can only be achieved when local communities are included in the benefits.





“This government has done its part in laying the foundation for development, but now it is up to us, as a district, to ensure that the opportunities created reach the right people. We must uphold the principles of justice, equity and inclusiveness championed by the New Dawn Administration.”





The youths of Kanchibiya remain unwavering in their demand for fairness, insisting that equitable employment practices are not just about jobs but about justice, dignity and the right to participate in the development of their own communities.



Contact for Further Engagement



Brian Bwalya

Munikashi Ward Councillor, Kanchibiya District

0977384797 / 0968339898



CREDIT: ODM